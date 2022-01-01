About this product
Each gummy contains 25mg of pure, hemp-derived CBD and comes in a pack of 20, which makes for a total of 500mg.
Our CBD gummies are vegan, gluten-free, and made without any kind of artificial flavors or colors. Because of that fact, the color and consistency may vary slightly from batch to batch.
The texture and flavor are both wonderful. These gummies are juicy and deliciously sweet, without being overwhelming, like a classic berry candy from your childhood.
Ingredients:
Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Malic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Organic Fruit and Vegetable Juice, Citric Acid.
About this brand
Tweedle Farms
For our full, up-to-date product offering, please visit tweedlefarms.com!
Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!
