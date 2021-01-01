About this product

Handmade right here in Portland, Oregon, our CBD Muscle Rub combines a variety of nourishing oils infused with a high concentration of cannabinoids. Plus, it contains Arnica, a plant that provides well-established therapeutic benefits, as well as a lovely essential oil blend rich in cooling oils like Camphor and Peppermint.



Our Rub is available in three concentrations: 375mg, 750mg, and 1750mg



Ingredients: Organic Coconut Oil, Hemp Extract, Organic Olive Oil, Organic Shea Butter, Candelilla, Organic Arnica Oil, Essential Oil Blend (Peppermint, Comfrey, Camphor, Rosemary), Natural Terpenes.



Organic Content: 95%



Directions: For best results, massage into the affected area 1-3 times daily.