Each one of our mint-flavored, CBD sublingual tablets contains 10mg CBD and a non-detectable amount of THC. Each tin comes with 20 tablets.



Directions: Give the tablet a quick crunch in your mouth and then allow it to dissolve under your tongue.



Ingredients: Waxy Rice Starch, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Dibasic Calcium Phosphate Anhydrous, Hemp Extract, Xylitol, Natural Flavors, Sucralose, Magnesium Stearate



Why use a sublingual tablet?



Our sublingual tablets are formulated to offer a precise, fast-acting dose for quick relief when you need it most.



This delivery method is very special in that it allows for two things:



1. Your body will absorb a much higher percentage of the available cannabinoid content, meaning you can experience a stronger effect with less cannabinoids.

2. The onset of effects is about 5-10 minutes.



It's possible, of course, to swallow the tablet, but this will lower the overall bioavailability of the product and extend the activation time to 60+ minutes.