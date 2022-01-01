About this product
Each one of our mint-flavored, CBD sublingual tablets contains 10mg CBD and a non-detectable amount of THC. Each tin comes with 20 tablets.
Directions: Give the tablet a quick crunch in your mouth and then allow it to dissolve under your tongue.
Ingredients: Waxy Rice Starch, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Dibasic Calcium Phosphate Anhydrous, Hemp Extract, Xylitol, Natural Flavors, Sucralose, Magnesium Stearate
Why use a sublingual tablet?
Our sublingual tablets are formulated to offer a precise, fast-acting dose for quick relief when you need it most.
This delivery method is very special in that it allows for two things:
1. Your body will absorb a much higher percentage of the available cannabinoid content, meaning you can experience a stronger effect with less cannabinoids.
2. The onset of effects is about 5-10 minutes.
It's possible, of course, to swallow the tablet, but this will lower the overall bioavailability of the product and extend the activation time to 60+ minutes.
About this brand
Tweedle Farms
Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!
