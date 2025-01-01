Our CBD Gummies are a convenient, fun, and effective way to experience the benefits of cannabinoids!



Each gummy contains 25mg of pure, hemp-derived CBD and each jar comes packed with 30 gummies, for a total of 750mg CBD per jar. This way, it's simple to keep up with you daily CBD regimen. Just eat one gummy each day, and you're good to go!



Plus, our CBD gummies are vegan, gluten-free, and made without any kind of artificial flavors, artificial colors, or corn syrup.



These Pineapple gummies have a delicious flavor that is sweet, tart, and rich. It will have you thinking you're biting into a slice of ripe pineapple!



Our CBD gummies come in 6 great varieties: Pineapple, Grape, Meyer Lemon, Strawberry, Orange Creamsicle, and Blue Raspberry.



Ingredients:

Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Water, Fruit Puree, Natural Flavors, Corn Starch, Agar, Pectin, Citric Acid, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color. Sunflower Lecithin.

read more