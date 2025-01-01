About this product
Our CBD Gummies are a convenient, fun, and effective way to experience the benefits of cannabinoids!
Each gummy contains 25mg of pure, hemp-derived CBD and each jar comes packed with 30 gummies, for a total of 750mg CBD per jar. This way, it's simple to keep up with you daily CBD regimen. Just eat one gummy each day, and you're good to go!
Plus, our CBD gummies are vegan, gluten-free, and made without any kind of artificial flavors, artificial colors, or corn syrup.
These Grape gummies are incredibly juicy with a flavor that evokes memories of a classic grape candy from childhood. Think a grown-up, all-natural gummy version of Welch's grape juice!
Our CBD gummies come in 6 great varieties: Pineapple, Grape, Meyer Lemon, Strawberry, Orange Creamsicle, and Blue Raspberry.
Ingredients:
Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Water, Fruit Puree, Natural Flavors, Corn Starch, Agar, Pectin, Citric Acid, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color. Sunflower Lecithin.
CBD Gummies • Grape
Tweedle FarmsHemp CBD edibles
About this brand
Tweedle Farms
For our full, up-to-date product offering, please visit tweedlefarms.com!
Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!
