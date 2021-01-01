Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Tweedle Farms

Tweedle Farms

Full Spectrum CBD Oil

Buy Here

About this product

The Full Spectrum CBD Oil from Tweedle Farms provides a simple, discreet method of ingesting cannabinoids; perfect for those on the go, or for those who prefer to not smoke or vape.

Available in three concentrations:

250mg / 15ml / $20

500mg / 30ml / $30

1000mg / 30ml / $50

All three bottles contain CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, and THC. See lab results for a full breakdown.

Ingredients:

Organic MCT Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Botanical Terpenes.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!