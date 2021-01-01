About this product

The Full Spectrum CBD Oil from Tweedle Farms provides a simple, discreet method of ingesting cannabinoids; perfect for those on the go, or for those who prefer to not smoke or vape.



Available in three concentrations:



250mg / 15ml / $20



500mg / 30ml / $30



1000mg / 30ml / $50



All three bottles contain CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, and THC. See lab results for a full breakdown.



Ingredients:



Organic MCT Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Botanical Terpenes.