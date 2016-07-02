Hawaiian Haze Vape Cartridge - 1 Gram • 54.9% Total Cannabinoids
About this product
Type: Hybrid
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, a-Bisabolol, a-Pinene, Limonene
Flavor: Fresh, bright, and sour plant matter. Creamy citrus rind and sharp pine on the exhale.
General: Our cartridges are made with premium-quality crystal-resistant distillate and pure hemp-derived terpenes. Nothing else. Plus, we use only the highest-quality PureCore hardware, which features a fully ceramic atomizer, so you can be confident that these are the cleanest, smoothest cartridges on the market.
About this strain
Hawaiian Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that produces some high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation. These plants grow tall and flower slowly, taking between 12 and 14 weeks, so they are probably better suited for a grower with some experience and patience. Hawaiian Haze is available in a non-intoxicating CBD variety bred by Oregon CBD.
Hawaiian Haze effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!