About this product
Our Bath Bombs are infused with 100mg of CBD as well as a variety of essential oils and moisturizing oils like avocado and hemp seed. Because your pores open when you soak in a warm bath, these products are a great way to absorb cannabinoids directly into your skin. Add to that the amazing aromatherapeutic properties of natural essential oils and you have a truly comforting combination.
Ingredients:
Hemp Seed Oil, Avocado Oil, Baking Soda, Citric Acid, Epsom Salt, Witch Hazel Astringent, Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Extract, Polysorbate 80, Mica, and a blend of essential oils
Essential Oil Combinations:
Lavender - Lavender, Ylang Ylang, Orange, Cedarwood
About this brand
Tweedle Farms
For our full, up-to-date product offering, please visit tweedlefarms.com!
Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!
