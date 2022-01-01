Our Bath Bombs are infused with 100mg of CBD as well as a variety of essential oils and moisturizing oils like avocado and hemp seed. Because your pores open when you soak in a warm bath, these products are a great way to absorb cannabinoids directly into your skin. Add to that the amazing aromatherapeutic properties of natural essential oils and you have a truly comforting combination.



Ingredients:

Hemp Seed Oil, Avocado Oil, Baking Soda, Citric Acid, Epsom Salt, Witch Hazel Astringent, Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Extract, Polysorbate 80, Mica, and a blend of essential oils



Essential Oil Combinations:

Lavender - Lavender, Ylang Ylang, Orange, Cedarwood