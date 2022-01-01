About this product
Cannabinoid Content: 38.6% CBD, 6.9% CBC, 4.8% CBN, 1.9% CBG, 1.7% CBDv
Type: Slightly Indica-dominant Hybrid
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, a-Bisabolol, β-Caryophyllene, Limonene
Flavor: Fresh, sour plant matter with a bit of bright, freshly ground peppercorn. Caramelized citrus and muddled mint on the exhale.
General: Our cartridges are made with premium-quality crystal-resistant distillate and pure hemp-derived terpenes. Nothing else. Plus, we use only the highest-quality PureCore hardware, which features a fully ceramic atomizer, so you can be confident that these are the cleanest, smoothest cartridges on the market.
Type: Slightly Indica-dominant Hybrid
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, a-Bisabolol, β-Caryophyllene, Limonene
Flavor: Fresh, sour plant matter with a bit of bright, freshly ground peppercorn. Caramelized citrus and muddled mint on the exhale.
General: Our cartridges are made with premium-quality crystal-resistant distillate and pure hemp-derived terpenes. Nothing else. Plus, we use only the highest-quality PureCore hardware, which features a fully ceramic atomizer, so you can be confident that these are the cleanest, smoothest cartridges on the market.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Tweedle Farms
For our full, up-to-date product offering, please visit tweedlefarms.com!
Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!
Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!