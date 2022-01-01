Cannabinoid Content: 38.6% CBD, 6.9% CBC, 4.8% CBN, 1.9% CBG, 1.7% CBDv



Type: Slightly Indica-dominant Hybrid



Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, a-Bisabolol, β-Caryophyllene, Limonene



Flavor: Fresh, sour plant matter with a bit of bright, freshly ground peppercorn. Caramelized citrus and muddled mint on the exhale.



General: Our cartridges are made with premium-quality crystal-resistant distillate and pure hemp-derived terpenes. Nothing else. Plus, we use only the highest-quality PureCore hardware, which features a fully ceramic atomizer, so you can be confident that these are the cleanest, smoothest cartridges on the market.