Each gummy contains 15mg of pure, hemp-derived CBD and a well-rounded combination of essential vitamins and minerals. They come in a pack of 20, which makes for a total of 300mg of cannabinoids as well as 11 vitamins and minerals.



As always, our gummies have a non-detectable THC content. Plus, they are vegan, gluten-free, and made without any kind of artificial colors, artificial flavors, or any kind of genetically-modified ingredients! Because they are all-natural, the color will vary from gummy to gummy.



Our multivitamin gummies have a truly incredible flavor and consistency. They're juicy, sweet, tart, and supple.



Ingredients:

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Citric Acid, Pectin, Sodium Citrate, Natural Flavors for Colors (Annatto, Elderberry Juice and Grape Juice Concentrate), Coconut Oil and Carnauba Wax.