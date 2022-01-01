About this product
Each gummy contains 15mg of pure, hemp-derived CBD and a well-rounded combination of essential vitamins and minerals. They come in a pack of 20, which makes for a total of 300mg of cannabinoids as well as 11 vitamins and minerals.
As always, our gummies have a non-detectable THC content. Plus, they are vegan, gluten-free, and made without any kind of artificial colors, artificial flavors, or any kind of genetically-modified ingredients! Because they are all-natural, the color will vary from gummy to gummy.
Our multivitamin gummies have a truly incredible flavor and consistency. They're juicy, sweet, tart, and supple.
Ingredients:
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Citric Acid, Pectin, Sodium Citrate, Natural Flavors for Colors (Annatto, Elderberry Juice and Grape Juice Concentrate), Coconut Oil and Carnauba Wax.
About this brand
Tweedle Farms
For our full, up-to-date product offering, please visit tweedlefarms.com!
Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!
