Genetics: Sour Tsunami x ERB



Grown By: Integrity Hemp



Cannabinoid Content: 11.5% CBDa & .02% Δ9THC



Dominant Terpenes: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, a-Pinene, Terpinolene



Type: Somewhat Sativa-dominant Hybrid



Nose: At first, notes of fresh floral perfume mingle with a strong, savory earth. When ground, or even simply squeezed, the stench of pungent gas, candied citrus, and overly ripe berries explodes from deep within.



General: We finally got the full batch in and it is awesome! The buds, each shaped like a bulbous pine tree, range in size from small to large and exhibit an average density. Beneath the thick coat of shimmering, sticky resin, the flowers boast hues of lime green and ashen violet, occasionally interrupted by thick tufts of orange and brown pistils.