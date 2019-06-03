Sour Space Candy Pre-Roll - 1 gram • 11.5% CBDa
HybridTHC 1%CBD 16%
Strain rating:
About this product
Genetics: Sour Tsunami x ERB
Grown By: Integrity Hemp
Cannabinoid Content: 11.5% CBDa & .02% Δ9THC
Dominant Terpenes: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, a-Pinene, Terpinolene
Type: Somewhat Sativa-dominant Hybrid
These pre-rolls are made with 100% full-flower! NO SHAKE OR TRIM.
Grown By: Integrity Hemp
Cannabinoid Content: 11.5% CBDa & .02% Δ9THC
Dominant Terpenes: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, a-Pinene, Terpinolene
Type: Somewhat Sativa-dominant Hybrid
These pre-rolls are made with 100% full-flower! NO SHAKE OR TRIM.
About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.
Sour Space Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
44 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
16% | medium-high
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Tweedle Farms
For our full, up-to-date product offering, please visit tweedlefarms.com!
Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!
Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!