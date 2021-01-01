About this product

Every Trimmer’s Secret Weapon



Designed specifically for gardening tools and machinery, Clear Cut‘s lubricating properties provide an UNMATCHED non-stick coating to scissors, clippers, hedgers, and shears. Clear Cut is derived from 100% SAFE-Certified cosmetic grade hemp oil, making it safe for both your plants and your skin.



Now Available in 5 Gallon Pails



Due to popular demand, we’ve now made Clear Cut available in 5 gallon pails. For the really (really) big jobs.



Prevent Buildup:

Do your gardening tools and gloves get gummed up due to too much cutting, trimming, and pruning? Then Clear Cut is your solution! Its superior non-stick properties help prevent build-up and ensure your tools stay clean and usable for as long as you need them. Stay away from aerosol-based sprays that can harm your plants.



Easy to Apply:

Apply Clear Cut lubricant to your gardening tools, gloves and machinery before and during use to prevent build-up of residue. Even though it’s a high-viscosity plant-based oil, Clear Cut is designed to spray in a fine mist, so it’s easy to liberally and evenly coat your tools and machinery.