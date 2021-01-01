Twister Trimmer
Twister Ear Muffs
About this product
Is the Twister trimmer too loud for your sensitive ears? Does it make your feelings hurt? Well hold on to your purse, because Twister ear muffs have arrived! High quality, 3M brand protection in your favorite Twister green. If you’re gonna act like a sissy, at least look cool doing it.
Twister ear muffs come in your favourite colour as long as it's green.
Twister ear muffs come in your favourite colour as long as it's green.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!