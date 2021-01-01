Loading…
Logo for the brand Twister Trimmer

Twister Trimmer

Twister T2 Trimmer

About this product

The Twister T2 Trimmer. Trim More. Faster.

The Twister is the world’s fastest leaf trimmer, equipped with the industry’s most powerful vacuum along with proprietary blade geometry to deliver the closest cut possible without damaging your product.

Extremely Fast:
11 StaySharp™ self-sharpening blades are maintenance-free and perform 19,250 cuts every 60 seconds.

Consistent Cut:
Trimmed pieces are of uniform quality, hour after hour; day after day.

Low Maintenance:
No paint to chip or flake; strips down for complete cleaning access in less than 10 seconds with no tools; fully serviceable by end-user.

Easy to Clean
Watertight electrical and motors allow for complete high-pressure washdown.

QuickClick™ Technology
Ensures ultra fast, extremely precise blade adjustment (.0009” / .023mm per click)

Double the Speed
Designed for back-to-back tandem use, for even greater performance gains.
