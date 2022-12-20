Leafly customers get a discount! Use code LEAFLY at checkout for 25% off your order.



Remember when you could run a 10k, ski a black diamond, and do back-to-back yoga classes without having to think twice about your shoulders, knees and hips? These days? Not so much. Enter Uleva Flex.



- Formulated with glucosamine and chondroitin, Uleva Flex helps support healthy joints and mobility.*

- Made with premium quality CBD from hemp, known to encourage homeostasis.*

- Unlike THC, CBD can’t get you high.



Uleva Flex helps get you moving, so next time you hit the slopes, you can give your kids a run for their money without worry.



Directions:

For adults, take one capsule as needed.



Warning:

If you are pregnant, nursing, taking any medications, or have any medical condition, consult your doctor before use. Discontinue use and consult your doctor if any adverse reactions occur. Do not use if seal under cap is broken or missing. Store at room temperature. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.



‡CBD is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in Uleva’s full spectrum hemp extract.



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.