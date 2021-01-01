Unit Farm
UFO-320 Cree Osram Led Grow Light
About this product
* UL certified safety standards.
* Unique and perfect combination of Cree and Osram chips in the market.
* High Bin quality: Cree L1-R20-P2-C-01, Osram 3T-1-0-350.
* Unique no-glass design delivers increased light to your plants.
* Excellent heat sink among LED grow lights provides superior cooling and increased LED life.
* Exact wavelength guaranteed.
* Easy to install instructions.
* Cool jagged design and tough construction.
Specification:UFO-320
Par Value: 3255.6umol
Lumen: 52053 Lm±5%@AC120V 54671 Lm±5%@AC240V
Power draw: 725W + - 5%@AC120V 710W + - 5%@AC240V
Input Voltage: AC85-265V
Ampere:6.015A/120V 3.02A/240V
Core Coverage: 3.8ft*4.3ft
Max Coverage: 6.5ft*6.9ft
Spectrum: 450~475nm 620~630nm, 650~660nm, and white
Light Size: 635*570*80MM
Package Size: 730*650*150MM
Net Weight: 14.37KG
Gross Weight: 16.76KG
DB: 54dB
Frequency: 50-60HZ
