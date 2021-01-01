About this product
100% 316 Stainless Steel Construction
Made entirely in the USA (even the material itself)
Thread-less, 3-Piece Design with Removable Kief Screen & Stainless Steel Kief Scraper
Neodymium Rare-Earth Magnets secure top and bottom
Unique 6 point tooth design ensures a fine grind every time
2" (51mm) Outer Diameter x 1.160 (29.5mm) Tall
Weight: .550 lbs (.250 kg)
