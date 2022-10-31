Our superior quality and pleasant tasting Georgia Peach flavored Phytocannabinoid-Rich (PCR) Tinctures are created using (certified 0.0% THC) Broad Spectrum hemp extract that is American Grown under Organic Farming practices. We then mix it with a MCT carrier oil derived from essential oil for flavor. This tincture contains 750mg of CBD and 750mg of CBN (1500mg total) along with other phytocannabinoids, 30+ terpenes and beneficial plant botanicals creating the ultimate CBD entourage effect.



We guarantee a minimum of 70% CBD in our PCR Oil, however we always come closer or exceed our internal goal of 90% CBD concentration as seen in our certificate of analysis for each product batch.



What is CBN?

CBN has been thought to be most helpful for sleep. CBN is mildly psychoactive, calming, and is a stronger sedative than other cannabinoids. Like CBD, CBN derived from hemp is federally legal according to Farm Bill 2018.



Active Ingredients

Certified 0.0% THC Phytocannabinoid-Rich (PCR) Hemp Extract Oil

>85% Cannabidiol (CBD)

>85% Cannabinol (CBN)



Inactive Ingredients

Organic Coconut Oil (MCT), Peach Extract (Georgia Peach Flavor), Stevia Extract



Attributes

• Certified 0.0% THC

• Broad Spectrum PCR Profile



Directions



Shake well before each use.

Start with a half to full dropper before bed for 3-5 days then adjust accordingly as needed.

For best experience: Place under the tongue and hold for 60 seconds.

Swish around in mouth a few times then swallow.

Don’t eat or drink for a few mins to allow time for maximum CBD/CBN absorption via the soft tissues of the mouth into the body.

Storage

Keep at room temperature to preserve freshness. Store away from humidity, heat, and light.



Nutritional Information

Serving Size 1 dropper (1 mL)

Servings Per Container 30*

* values are approximate



Daily Value Not Established



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

WARNING: KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. CONSULT HEALTHCARE PROVIDER BEFORE TAKING IF YOU ARE PREGNANT OR NURSING, OR HAVE ANY OTHER MEDICAL CONCERNS.INTENDED FOR PERSONS OVER 18 YRS OF AGE.Our tinctures are formulated with the highest quality Broad Spectrum Hemp oil blended with hempseed & MCT (coconut derivative).