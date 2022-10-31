About this product
Our superior quality and pleasant tasting Georgia Peach flavored Phytocannabinoid-Rich (PCR) Tinctures are created using (certified 0.0% THC) Broad Spectrum hemp extract that is American Grown under Organic Farming practices. We then mix it with a MCT carrier oil derived from essential oil for flavor. This tincture contains 750mg of CBD and 750mg of CBN (1500mg total) along with other phytocannabinoids, 30+ terpenes and beneficial plant botanicals creating the ultimate CBD entourage effect.
We guarantee a minimum of 70% CBD in our PCR Oil, however we always come closer or exceed our internal goal of 90% CBD concentration as seen in our certificate of analysis for each product batch.
What is CBN?
CBN has been thought to be most helpful for sleep. CBN is mildly psychoactive, calming, and is a stronger sedative than other cannabinoids. Like CBD, CBN derived from hemp is federally legal according to Farm Bill 2018.
Active Ingredients
Certified 0.0% THC Phytocannabinoid-Rich (PCR) Hemp Extract Oil
>85% Cannabidiol (CBD)
>85% Cannabinol (CBN)
Inactive Ingredients
Organic Coconut Oil (MCT), Peach Extract (Georgia Peach Flavor), Stevia Extract
Attributes
• Certified 0.0% THC
• Broad Spectrum PCR Profile
Directions
Shake well before each use.
Start with a half to full dropper before bed for 3-5 days then adjust accordingly as needed.
For best experience: Place under the tongue and hold for 60 seconds.
Swish around in mouth a few times then swallow.
Don’t eat or drink for a few mins to allow time for maximum CBD/CBN absorption via the soft tissues of the mouth into the body.
Storage
Keep at room temperature to preserve freshness. Store away from humidity, heat, and light.
Nutritional Information
Serving Size 1 dropper (1 mL)
Servings Per Container 30*
* values are approximate
Daily Value Not Established
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
WARNING: KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. CONSULT HEALTHCARE PROVIDER BEFORE TAKING IF YOU ARE PREGNANT OR NURSING, OR HAVE ANY OTHER MEDICAL CONCERNS.INTENDED FOR PERSONS OVER 18 YRS OF AGE.Our tinctures are formulated with the highest quality Broad Spectrum Hemp oil blended with hempseed & MCT (coconut derivative).
About this brand
World of Unoia
Unoia [u-noy-uh] means beautiful thinking
Unoia (which means beautiful thinking) is an Atlanta based, premium CBD lifestyle and product company focused on mental health, mindfulness and self-care. As a black, queer woman couple, founders Brandé Elise and Danielle Gray wanted to create a CBD brand with a soul that is completely invested in their customers' mental wealth and self-care journey.
With trusted certified lab tests (Certificate of Analysis) for each one of the hemp derived CBD products, Unoia products empower people to take control of their peace. Unoia believes people can enter into a space of beautiful thinking where they can be their very best version of themselves.
