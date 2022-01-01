They say, “Heavy is the head that wears the crown” and this soak was brought to life with the intention of lightening that load. Methodically chosen and sourced ingredients combine to help the body to get rid of accumulated stress quickly and efficiently. Transition to a state of deep relaxation while maintaining concentration and mental focus to get you back on track.



Benefits



Helps to re hydrate and soften skin

Supports joint and muscular pain relief

Eases congestion and helps to stimulate respiratory function

Mentally stimulating

Aids in removal of bacteria, toxins and unwanted oils on the skin



12 ounces | 100 mg