About this product
They say, “Heavy is the head that wears the crown” and this soak was brought to life with the intention of lightening that load. Methodically chosen and sourced ingredients combine to help the body to get rid of accumulated stress quickly and efficiently. Transition to a state of deep relaxation while maintaining concentration and mental focus to get you back on track.
Benefits
Helps to re hydrate and soften skin
Supports joint and muscular pain relief
Eases congestion and helps to stimulate respiratory function
Mentally stimulating
Aids in removal of bacteria, toxins and unwanted oils on the skin
12 ounces | 100 mg
Benefits
Helps to re hydrate and soften skin
Supports joint and muscular pain relief
Eases congestion and helps to stimulate respiratory function
Mentally stimulating
Aids in removal of bacteria, toxins and unwanted oils on the skin
12 ounces | 100 mg
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemp infused bath products
Born out of the love for Flotation therapy, Unplugged Essentials™ Hemp soaks are comprised of organically grown hemp, sustainably sourced salt & carefully curated essential oils. Consisting of 3 diverse salt blends, each line of soak blends offer truly unique experiences. Our Original, Detox and Recovery soaks are designed to help you unplug from stress & soreness and reconnect with the self. Self care has to start somewhere... start here