Unplugged Essentials

Unplug Recover & Evolve

Recover | Naturally
Free shipping Always!
King Original Soak
King Original Soak
King Recovery Soak
King Recovery Soak

About Unplugged Essentials

Born out of the love for Flotation therapy, Unplugged Essentials™ Hemp soaks are a proprietary mix of mineral salts | water soluble hemp-derived cannabinoids + carefully selected essential oil blends. Consisting of 3 diverse salt blends, each line of soak blends offer four truly unique experiences. If you wish to try the original hemp soak on its own, or you want to blend it with your own essential oil mix, then our signature product, the Pawn Soak is for you. If you have specific requirements in terms of focus, muscle relaxation and recovery, stress release and blood flow, we have 3 special blends that incorporate a proprietary mix of essential oil blends that synergistically work together to amplify the benefits : The Knight, Queen, and King soaks.

Bath & body

