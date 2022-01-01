About this product
Enhance your nighttime ritual with this relaxing and detoxifying soak. Carefully integrating hand selected ingredients to ensure a harmony of beneficial components including your skin, body and mind.
Benefits
Helps to re hydrate and soften skin
General detoxification
Promotes a restful night’s sleep
Soothes minor stress and anxiety
Reduces inflammation and relaxes muscles
12 ounces | 100 mg
About this brand
Hemp infused bath products
Born out of the love for Flotation therapy, Unplugged Essentials™ Hemp soaks are comprised of organically grown hemp, sustainably sourced salt & carefully curated essential oils. Consisting of 3 diverse salt blends, each line of soak blends offer truly unique experiences. Our Original, Detox and Recovery soaks are designed to help you unplug from stress & soreness and reconnect with the self. Self care has to start somewhere... start here