About this product
When we first started our journey into the soak world, this blend of clean and natural ingredients became the foundation of it all. Incorporating three therapeutic salts and our truly magical broad spectrum CBD, our Original Pawn Soak is specifically produced to dissolve into your bath and leave every part of your body relaxed.
Benefits
Unscented
Reduces muscle soreness
Calming
Assists in moisturizing skin
6 ounces | 40mg
About this brand
Hemp infused bath products
Born out of the love for Flotation therapy, Unplugged Essentials™ Hemp soaks are comprised of organically grown hemp, sustainably sourced salt & carefully curated essential oils. Consisting of 3 diverse salt blends, each line of soak blends offer truly unique experiences. Our Original, Detox and Recovery soaks are designed to help you unplug from stress & soreness and reconnect with the self. Self care has to start somewhere... start here