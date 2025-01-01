About this product
Our Chocolate Bites offer more than just a treat for your taste buds; they offer a holistic approach to well-being. Each bite is a fusion of exquisite chocolate and carefully dosed medical cannabis, designed to provide you with a balanced and soothing experience. Infused with medical cannabis, our bites are expertly crafted to provide potential relief for various wellness needs. We understand that every individual's needs are unique. That's why our THC Chocolate Bites are available in different formulations, catering to a range of preferences and requirements. Experience relaxation tailored just for you.
Canna-Bliss & Co.
Canna-Bliss & Co. is a small-batch cannabis processor dedicated to crafting the highest quality edibles, vapes, extracts, and concentrates. With a passion for purity and excellence, we meticulously produce each product by hand to ensure consistency, potency, and exceptional taste. From farm to finished product, we prioritize sustainable practices, carefully sourcing premium cannabis to create a range of indulgent and effective offerings that elevate your cannabis experience. Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or new to the world of cannabis, Canna-Bliss & Co. promises a reliable and blissful experience with every product.
License(s)
- MO, US: MAN000108
