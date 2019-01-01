 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Uplifted
Uplifted Cover Photo

Uplifted

Stay Uplifted

Uplifted featured photo 1
Uplifted featured photo 2
Uplifted featured photo 3
Uplifted featured photo 4
Uplifted featured photo 5

About Uplifted

We are a craft cannabis farm from the Pacific Northwest that specializes in a variety of top quality products with years of collective experience.

Flower

Available in

United States, Oregon