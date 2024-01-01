We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Uplifted
Stay Uplifted
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Uplifted products
13 products
Pre-rolls
Diamond OG Pre-Roll 1g
by Uplifted
THC 25.54%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Tres Dawg Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack
by Uplifted
THC 22.9%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Super Sour Diesel Pre-Roll 1g
by Uplifted
THC 21.72%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Tres Dawg Pre-Roll 1g
by Uplifted
THC 26.9%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Animal Mints Pre-Roll 1g
by Uplifted
THC 16.2%
CBD 0.05%
Flower
Dogwalker OG
by Uplifted
Flower
Ice Cream Man
by Uplifted
Pre-rolls
Grape Gasoline Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Uplifted
THC 19%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Grape Gasoline Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Uplifted
THC 19%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Wonderdog Pre-Roll 1g
by Uplifted
THC 26.7%
CBD 0.07%
Pre-rolls
Tres Dawg Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Uplifted
THC 21.7%
CBD 0.06%
Flower
Grape Octane
by Uplifted
Pre-rolls
Pineapple Upside Down Cake Pre-Roll 1g
by Uplifted
THC 15.57%
CBD 0%
