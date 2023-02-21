Like an errant pack of rainbow candy left to steep on a mossy forest floor, the aromas of Hindu Zkittlez hybrid strain evoke sweet berry and lemon mix with sandalwood and deep, earthy tones. Cultivated with care in our Living Soil grow facility comes the trippy relaxation of classic Hindu Kush paired with the time-bending focus of Zkittlez to bring you this sugary sweet update to a classic landrace strain.
