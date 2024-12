Something BIG has happened to our Operators Yuzu gummies. They’re still the same uplifting treat bursting with the tart, sweet mix of rarified citrus flavors, but now with a more potent blend of THC and CBG extracts plus added Sativa terpenes for mood-boosting, mind-sharpening effects. We went and supersized them into 10mg gummy pucks, each divided into five microdosable, 2mg wedges, so you can go big or go small, depending on your mood. Go ahead and climb straight to the top, or stop off at whatever heightened high suits you.

