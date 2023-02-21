Call this one a toucan ‘cause it’s got an outrageous tropical nose! Piña Grossada is grown in our Living Soil facility, and the high of this Sativa-forward strain opens with a trippy rollercoaster ride and settles into a pleasant stone. This exclusive in-house cross delivers a sickly sweet rotten pineapple stank bouncing along the top of fresh tennis ball rubber. Truly Grossada!
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.