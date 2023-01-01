A full-featured daytime island vibe is what you get from our F1 cross of Cannabiogen's Mextiza and Archive’s Kirkwood OG, grown in our living soil facility. Its Sativa heritage’s get-up-and-go is juiced with a bit of the potency – and all of the flavor – of its Kirkwood mother. A modern take on a classic Sativa, it’s not just about raw power, this one’s all about the shape of the buzz.
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.