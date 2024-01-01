Start your day off right with Strawberries & Cream, an indica leaning cross of Strawberry Jelly x Cookies & Cream. As its name suggests this is very much for the person with a sweet tooth — and also a fruit tooth — as its sweet, fruity tastes of strawberry mix with rich, creamy textures and an aroma to match. Those berries go straight to your head, with floaty, euphoric feelings that give way to a burst of productive energy. Fill up a bowl with Strawberries & Cream today!



Flavors: Berries, Spice, Fruit

Effects: Euphoric, Uplifted, Hungry

