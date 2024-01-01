3.5g Strawberries & Cream

by Upstate Elevator Operators
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
  • Photo of 3.5g Strawberries & Cream
About this product

Start your day off right with Strawberries & Cream, an indica leaning cross of Strawberry Jelly x Cookies & Cream. As its name suggests this is very much for the person with a sweet tooth — and also a fruit tooth — as its sweet, fruity tastes of strawberry mix with rich, creamy textures and an aroma to match. Those berries go straight to your head, with floaty, euphoric feelings that give way to a burst of productive energy. Fill up a bowl with Strawberries & Cream today!

Flavors: Berries, Spice, Fruit
Effects: Euphoric, Uplifted, Hungry

About this strain

Coming from Exotic Genetix, Strawberries and Cream crosses a Strawberry Jelly mother with a Cookies and Cream F2 male. A balanced hybrid, this strain produces strawberry flavors that will leave you asking for more. Thanks to the Cookies & Cream genetics, lime green buds are dense and resinous with hints of purple. 

About this brand

Logo for the brand Upstate Elevator Operators
Upstate Elevator Operators
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.

License(s)

  • VT, US: WHSL0004
