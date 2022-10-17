About this product
Sativa-dominant and slightly sour, Upstate Elevator Operators’ 5mg Live Rosin Sour Starfruit gummies will give you that spacey head high you’re after.
Starfruit may not be native to Vermont, but these sour gummies will have you feeling right at home in the universe. 5mg of live rosin THC go into each of these sour and spacey Operators Starfruit gummies. Sativa-dominant, these gummies will send you to the stars with a galactic head high.
About this brand
Upstate Elevator Operators
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.
State License(s)
WHSL0004