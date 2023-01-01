Yuzu: it’s newzu! Our latest gummies are a flavorful, uplifting treat bursting with the tart, sweet blend of their namesake citrus flavors. Filling them with 5mg of our potent, Vermont-grown THC wasn’t enough, so we juiced them with an activating 5mg of CBG to give for some mood-boosting, mind-sharpening effects, and a truly balanced chill.
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.