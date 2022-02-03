Live Rosin Vape Cartridge, 0.5g - Rebel Cookies
THC 9%CBD —
About this product
When you need that warm and buzzy head high and you need it right NOW, our Operators Live Rosin vape cart is just the ticket. With a half gram of the purest live rosin THC extract we make in our quickest delivery system, you’ve got yourself bliss in something smaller than a chapstick tube. And when’s the last time a chapstick tube brought you anywhere close to bliss?
Contains 100% pure and unadulterated fresh frozen live rosin extract with absolutely no additives or fillers!
Strain: Rebel Cookies
Grower: Skunk Hollow
About this strain
Rebel Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
100% of people report feeling creative
Anxiety
100% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
9% | medium-low
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Upstate Elevator Operators
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.
State License(s)
WHSL0004