When you need that warm and buzzy head high and you need it right NOW, our Operators Live Rosin vape cart is just the ticket. With a half gram of the purest live rosin THC extract we make in our quickest delivery system, you’ve got yourself bliss in something smaller than a chapstick tube. And when’s the last time a chapstick tube brought you anywhere close to bliss?



Contains 100% pure and unadulterated fresh frozen live rosin extract with absolutely no additives or fillers!



Strain: Rebel Cookies



Grower: Skunk Hollow