About this product
Live Rosin Vape Cartridge, Orange Rollz 0.5g
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this strain
Orange Rollz is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Blue Z and French Toast. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, euphoric, and happy. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Orange Rollz, before let us know! Leave a review.
