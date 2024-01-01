It must be Sunday morning, because it’s time for Orange Rollz! We packed this Operators vape with a half gram of sweet and tangy Orange Rollz live rosin for a near instant sense of well-being through its initial giggly, euphoric head high that gives way to a relaxed body feel for hours of worry-free chill. A sativa hybrid coaxed from a cross of French Toast and Blue Zkittlez, it serves up flavors of tangy oranges with a touch of blueberries and lemons. Pour a coffee and break out the Sunday Times, Orange Rollz is here to make your morning, any time of day.

