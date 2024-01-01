Live Rosin Vape Cartridge, Orange Rollz 0.5g

by Upstate Elevator Operators
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

It must be Sunday morning, because it’s time for Orange Rollz! We packed this Operators vape with a half gram of sweet and tangy Orange Rollz live rosin for a near instant sense of well-being through its initial giggly, euphoric head high that gives way to a relaxed body feel for hours of worry-free chill. A sativa hybrid coaxed from a cross of French Toast and Blue Zkittlez, it serves up flavors of tangy oranges with a touch of blueberries and lemons. Pour a coffee and break out the Sunday Times, Orange Rollz is here to make your morning, any time of day.

About this strain

Orange Rollz is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Blue Z and French Toast. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, euphoric, and happy. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Orange Rollz, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

Upstate Elevator Operators
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.

License(s)

  • VT, US: WHSL0004
