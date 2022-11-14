Go straight to the source with Upstate Elevator Operators’ THC+CBD Terpene Enhanced tincture for relaxing relief.



You should never have to choose between relaxing and restoring, so when you need to ride that fine line between “relief” and “release,” you need the benefits of our Operators THC+CBD Terpene Enhanced tincture. Its even-keeled balance of 5mg each of THC and CBD in each dropper will put you right, right away.