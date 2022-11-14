About this product
Go straight to the source with Upstate Elevator Operators’ THC+CBD Terpene Enhanced tincture for relaxing relief.
You should never have to choose between relaxing and restoring, so when you need to ride that fine line between “relief” and “release,” you need the benefits of our Operators THC+CBD Terpene Enhanced tincture. Its even-keeled balance of 5mg each of THC and CBD in each dropper will put you right, right away.
About this brand
Upstate Elevator Operators
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.
State License(s)
WHSL0004