About this product
5mg of CBN on top of a light 2.5mg of THC make The Turndown capsule from Upstate Elevator Operators a great nighttime sleep booster.
No matter how nice it is to have fresh sheets and access to a pool, you can’t live in a hotel forever – who could survive on those tiny shampoos? But you can still get the Turndown service you deserve. The light 2.5mg THC allotment underneath 5mg of sleep-promoting CBN make our Operators The Turndown capsules your go-to lights out switch.
About this brand
Upstate Elevator Operators
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.
State License(s)
WHSL0004