These CBD Muscle and Joint essential oil patches deliver a consistent and accurate dosage of activated CBD right where you need it. Convenient, discrete and easy to apply, each patch contains 10mg of THC-free Vermont grown CBD isolate and can be worn for up to 24 hours.



Contains no artificial colors, fragrances, preservatives or pharmaceutical ingredients of any kind. 100% latex free, vegan and never tested on animals.



Ingredients: Extra virgin olive oil, CBD isolate, arnica, cayenne, rosemary, lemongrass, and ginger essential oils



Suggested Use: Wash and dry the area where the patch will be applied. Remove and discard the protective layer from adhesive side of patch. Apply the adhesive side to skin at site of concern.



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.