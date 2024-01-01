1mg THC Orange Pop Soda

About this product

Put a glide in your stride with our Upstate Orange Pop Soda. Here’s our take on a classic, crushable orange soda, dosed with 1mg of natural, hemp-derived THC for just the right amount of guilt-free giggles. There’s no alcohol here — and no artificial flavors or colors either — just bright orange flavor naturally sweetened with organic blue agave for an effervescent lift to your day. 15:1 CBD:THC ratio.

Light, social microbuzz
1mg straight-from-the-plant Delta-9 THC
Fast-acting nano-emulsion
Made with organic ingredients
Preservative-free
No artificial flavors or colors
Hangover-free buzz!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Shop products
Upstate Elevator Supply Co. is a Burlington, Vermont CBD company that makes ingestible, beverage, pet, and topical products that elevate your everyday life.
