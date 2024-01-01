Put a glide in your stride with our Upstate Orange Pop Soda. Here’s our take on a classic, crushable orange soda, dosed with 1mg of natural, hemp-derived THC for just the right amount of guilt-free giggles. There’s no alcohol here — and no artificial flavors or colors either — just bright orange flavor naturally sweetened with organic blue agave for an effervescent lift to your day. 15:1 CBD:THC ratio.
Light, social microbuzz 1mg straight-from-the-plant Delta-9 THC Fast-acting nano-emulsion Made with organic ingredients Preservative-free No artificial flavors or colors Hangover-free buzz!
