Lose the booze and bring on a light social buzz with our new Upstate Zesty Lime Ginger Ale. It’s a sharp citrus take on a classic ginger ale, sweetened with organic blue agave and 1mg of hemp-derived THC to brighten your day. And with no alcohol or artificial flavors or colors, it’s all fun with zero guilt. 15:1 CBD:THC ratio.
Light, social microbuzz 1mg straight-from-the-plant Delta-9 THC Fast-acting nano-emulsion Made with organic ingredients Preservative-free No artificial flavors or colors Hangover-free buzz!
