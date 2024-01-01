1mg THC Zesty Lime Ginger Ale

by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of 1mg THC Zesty Lime Ginger Ale
  • Photo of 1mg THC Zesty Lime Ginger Ale

About this product

Lose the booze and bring on a light social buzz with our new Upstate Zesty Lime Ginger Ale. It’s a sharp citrus take on a classic ginger ale, sweetened with organic blue agave and 1mg of hemp-derived THC to brighten your day. And with no alcohol or artificial flavors or colors, it’s all fun with zero guilt. 15:1 CBD:THC ratio.

Light, social microbuzz
1mg straight-from-the-plant Delta-9 THC
Fast-acting nano-emulsion
Made with organic ingredients
Preservative-free
No artificial flavors or colors
Hangover-free buzz!

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Shop products
Upstate Elevator Supply Co. is a Burlington, Vermont CBD company that makes ingestible, beverage, pet, and topical products that elevate your everyday life.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.