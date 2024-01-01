Lose the booze and bring on a light social buzz with our new Upstate Zesty Lime Ginger Ale. It’s a sharp citrus take on a classic ginger ale, sweetened with organic blue agave and 1mg of hemp-derived THC to brighten your day. And with no alcohol or artificial flavors or colors, it’s all fun with zero guilt. 15:1 CBD:THC ratio.



Light, social microbuzz

1mg straight-from-the-plant Delta-9 THC

Fast-acting nano-emulsion

Made with organic ingredients

Preservative-free

No artificial flavors or colors

Hangover-free buzz!

