Our forward-looking CBD+THC Elevated Spectrum™ capsules have been crafted to deliver a gentle and legal hemp derived THC experience. Each capsule contains 2mg of THC – about half the amount found in a standard Cannabis edible. The capsules are formulated to a 10:1 ratio of CBD to THC.



We find that this ratio imparts a light and functional THC buzz for most users at the recommended serving size. In addition to CBD and THC, this capsule contains all of the other beneficial compounds found in hemp, but at an elevated 4:1 ratio of CBD to total minor cannabinoids.



The considerable increase in minor cannabinoids (including THC) works to maximize the “entourage effect” and helps you to relax and enjoy the day, or take the edge off at night. Our standard full spectrum hemp extract enhanced with additional minor cannabinoids plus organic coconut oil in a vegan gel capsule. Each capsule contains 20mg of CBD and 5mg of minor cannabinoids, including 2mg of THC.



Serving Size: 25mg per capsule (20mg CBD, 2mg THC, 3mg Additional Minor Cannabinoids)



Ingredients: Organic Coconut Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Vegetarian Capsules



*Note: The shade of the CBD oil in our capsules may vary by batch due to slight differences in the production process. Every batch is 3rd party lab tested for quality and consistency.