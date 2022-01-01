While our capsules might be the simplest way to enjoy CBD, our organic Gummies are definitely the most fun. Each delicious gummy contains 10mg of CBD and absolutely NO artificial colors or flavors. Despite the fact that CBD oil has quite a distinct taste, our organic CBD gummies taste amazing and do not carry a bitter aftertaste. And to top it off, they are entirely Gluten-Free!



With no artificial color or preservatives, vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, 0% THC, and cruelty-free and no bitter aftertaste, these gummies are a nice addition to a CBD lifestyle. All natural, taste them to experience the elevation in mind and body…and taste buds.



Serving Size: 10mg per gummy; 50 gummies per bottle (500mg total);



Ingredients: Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Grape Juice, Pectin, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavors, Organic Black Carrot Juice, CBD Isolate