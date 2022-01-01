About this product
Our Botanical + CBD Stress-Less Roll-On is a custom herbal blend handcrafted in Burlington VT from organically grown high CBD hemp. This fast absorbing, ultra-concentrated, product helps to provide stress relief when applied to the temples, back of neck, under nose and used for palm inhalation several times per day. Handy travel size and convenient metal roller-ball application makes it easy to use while on the go.
10ml w/ metal roller-ball
200mg Full Spectrum CBD
Organically Grown Hemp
Made With Organic Ingredients
Not Tested On Animals
Made Without Genetically Modified Ingredients
Paraben Free
Ingredients: Organic Jojoba, Organic MCT, Stress relieving aromatherapy blend including Lavender, Clary Sage, Lemon, Orange, Rosemary, Jatamansi, and Vetivert, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract
10ml w/ metal roller-ball
200mg Full Spectrum CBD
Organically Grown Hemp
Made With Organic Ingredients
Not Tested On Animals
Made Without Genetically Modified Ingredients
Paraben Free
Ingredients: Organic Jojoba, Organic MCT, Stress relieving aromatherapy blend including Lavender, Clary Sage, Lemon, Orange, Rosemary, Jatamansi, and Vetivert, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Upstate Elevator Supply Co. is a Burlington, Vermont CBD company that makes ingestible, beverage, pet, and topical products that elevate your everyday life.