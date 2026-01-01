About this product
You’ve been on all day. Run the meetings, run the errands, run the gamut. Now it’s time to dim that on-switch down. These capsules are a finely balanced blend of 20 mg CBD and 10 mg CBN -crafted so you’re not sedated, you’re reset. Quiet your mind. Let the weight of “what’s next?” disappear. And reclaim your night so your next day starts fresh.
†THC Free means trace amounts less than 0.01% or 100ppm.
• Supports regular sleep cycles*
• THC Free
• Made with organic ingredients
• Vegan and gluten-free
• No artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives
About this brand
Upstate Elevator
Upstate Elevator is Vermont’s leading brand of Cannabis infused edibles, flower, and beverages. Founded in 2017, the Burlington-based company is family owned and operated and is distributed nationwide. Upstate Elevator’s mission is to make cannabis and hemp products from natural ingredients that help people feel good.
