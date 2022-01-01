Our flagship Upstate Elevator Supply Co. CBD capsules are formulated in 30mg and 50mg dosages. These simple and potent hemp oil capsules are made from 100% organic industrial hemp. They are vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO.



Full spectrum capsules might just be the most convenient and pure way of bringing the benefit of CBD into your life; our proprietary extraction process guarantees that our capsules contain nothing but the purest and most potent product possible. Containing only two ingredients; organic coconut oil and pure CBD extract, our capsules have nothing to hide.



In addition to high levels of CBD, our whole plant lipid extracted capsules also deliver a diverse array of naturally occurring terpenes, flavonoids and secondary cannabinoids including CBC, CBN, and CBG.



While many market available CBD oil capsules contain only isolated or synthetic CBD in a carrier oil, our full spectrum formulations contain over 80 naturally occurring cannabinoids and hundreds of other plant constituents for maximum entourage effect.



Organically Grown

Pesticide Free

Vegan

Non-GMO

Full-Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract

Serving Size: 30mg per capsule (60mg CBD total)



Ingredients: Organic Coconut Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Vegetarian Capsules



*Note: The shade of the CBD oil in our capsules may vary by batch due to slight differences in the production process. Every batch is lab tested for quality and consistency.