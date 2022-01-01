Upstate Elevator Supply Co’s very own Full Spectrum Natural CBD MCT Oil tincture is made with the same solventless and Co2-free lipid extraction and purification process used in our 30mg and 50mg Full Spectrum CBD Capsules. Here it’s paired with certified organic coconut fractionated MCT oil to create a simple and potent tincture. In addition to high levels of CBD, this whole plant extraction methodology also delivers a diverse array of naturally occurring terpenes, flavonoids and secondary cannabinoids including CBC, CBN, and CBG.



While many market available CBD oils contain only isolated or synthetic CBD mixed in a base oil, our lipid extracted full spectrum formulation contains a multitude of naturally occurring cannabinoids and other plant constituents for maximum entourage effect.



MCT is a virtually colorless, odorless and rapidly digested carrier oil. MCT’s are readily absorbed by the gastrointestinal tract and are easily metabolized by the liver, where they encourage the use of fat for energy rather than for storage. When combined with MCT, our Full Spectrum CBD is highly bioavailable. For best results, we suggest holding the oil under your tongue for faster absorption and maximum bioavailability.



Organically Grown

Pesticide Free

Non-GMO

Full-Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract

Our highest strength formulation

Serving Size Options:



15ml: 32mg per serving; 500mg CBD per 15ml bottle

30ml: 32mg per serving; 1000mg CBD per 30ml bottle

60ml: New Extra Strength Formula – 32mg per serving; 2000mg CBD per 60ml bottle



Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Organic Coconut Fractionated Medium Chain Triglycerides