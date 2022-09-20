About this product
For freedom-seekers who wish to avoid THC or other full spectrum hemp compounds, our organic THC Free 30mg capsules can be your daily dose of liberation. These capsules use 99% pure pharmaceutical grade solventless USDA certified organic CBD isolate from non-GMO organically grown hemp plus organic coconut oil. Nothing more, nothing less. Clean, fast-acting and vegan.
Serving Size: 30mg per capsule; 900mg per bottle
Ingredients: Organic Coconut Oil, Organic CBD Isolate
Please note – These capsules are not Full Spectrum. If you are interested in a Full Spectrum capsule, we recommend our lipid or cold extracted capsule offerings in order to take full advantage of the entourage effect.
Serving Size: 30mg per capsule; 900mg per bottle
Ingredients: Organic Coconut Oil, Organic CBD Isolate
Please note – These capsules are not Full Spectrum. If you are interested in a Full Spectrum capsule, we recommend our lipid or cold extracted capsule offerings in order to take full advantage of the entourage effect.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Upstate Elevator Supply Co. is a Burlington, Vermont CBD company that makes ingestible, beverage, pet, and topical products that elevate your everyday life.