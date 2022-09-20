For freedom-seekers who wish to avoid THC or other full spectrum hemp compounds, our organic THC Free 30mg capsules can be your daily dose of liberation. These capsules use 99% pure pharmaceutical grade solventless USDA certified organic CBD isolate from non-GMO organically grown hemp plus organic coconut oil. Nothing more, nothing less. Clean, fast-acting and vegan.



Serving Size: 30mg per capsule; 900mg per bottle



Ingredients: Organic Coconut Oil, Organic CBD Isolate



Please note – These capsules are not Full Spectrum. If you are interested in a Full Spectrum capsule, we recommend our lipid or cold extracted capsule offerings in order to take full advantage of the entourage effect.