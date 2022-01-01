Introducing our New 75mg Full Spectrum CBD capsule – one of the strongest CBD capsules available anywhere!



The organically grown hemp used in our 75mg Full Spectrum CBD capsule utilizes our proprietary closed-loop cold extraction process. The extraction is performed at cryogenic temperature to prevent chlorophyll and plant waxes from entering the CBD oil.



Lab analysis of this formulation has shown a greater diversity of terpenes and a lower diversity of secondary cannabinoids present when compared to our best selling lipid extracted CBD capsules. Our customers have found this 75mg formulation to be more useful for supporting a healthy sleep cycle, but somewhat less effective in addressing pain and inflammation when compared to our 50mg lipid extracted capsule formulation.



These simple and potent hemp oil capsules are made from 100% organic medicinal hemp. They are vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO.



Organically grown

Pesticide free

Non-GMO

Full-Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract

Vegan

Serving Size: 75mg per capsule (2250mg CBD total)



Ingredients: Organic Coconut Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Vegetarian Capsules



*Note: The shade of the CBD oil in our capsules may vary by batch due to slight differences in the production process. Every batch is lab tested for quality and consistency.