Upstate Elevator Supply Co. African Ginger & Mexican Lime CBD Sparkling Beverage is handcrafted in Burlington Vermont from organic and natural ingredients. The beverage is a unique blend of spicy, rich ginger from the Ivory Coast and tart, refreshing lime from Mexico. Each twelve-ounce can is sweetened with organic blue agave syrup and contains 6mg of Upstate’s proprietary nano-encapsulated hemp extract. CBD, or Cannabidiol, is a non-psychoactive component in Cannabis and is known for its perceived health and wellness benefits. This particular blend of carefully sourced ingredients is inspired by the traditional West African drink, “Gnamakoudji.” Gnamakoudji is a powerful drink made of ginger root mixed with lime and sweetener that is often used as an expectorant, pain reliever and body warmer. The recipe is adapted to be perfectly balanced and delicious with a truly unique ginger zing that picks you up while the CBD chills you out.



Serving Size: 12oz. (355ml)



Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Proprietary Nano-encapsulated Hemp Extract 6mg Cannabidiol (CBD), Organic Blue Agave Syrup, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors (African Ginger, Mexican Lime)