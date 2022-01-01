Upstate Elevator Supply Co. CBD seltzer is infused with flavors of ripe raspberry, lime, and hibiscus flower. THC Free, Sugar Free, Sweetener Free, and Zero Calorie. Each can is packed with six million nanograms of highly bioavailable CBD to promote health and wellbeing. Upstate’s proprietary nano-technology allows your body to absorb the CBD up to six times faster than traditional CBD products. Highly available, highly functional, and highly delicious, Upstate’s CBD Raspberry Hibiscus Lime Seltzer is a great way to refresh, unwind and elevate all at once!



Serving Size: 12oz. (355ml); 6mg CBD



Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Proprietary Nano-encapsulated Hemp Extract 6mg Cannabidiol (CBD), Natural Flavors